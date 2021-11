DENVER (CBS4) – Some morning clouds made for a beautiful sunrise on Saturday in many parts of the state. A few of our CBS4 viewers emailed us pictures of the gorgeous colors. Saturday’s sunrise in Longmont. (credit: Joe Alsko) A strong jet stream will be in the region this weekend and that means we will have periods of strong and gusty wind. Some of the strongest gusts will be in the northern mountains where exposed passes could clock speeds in excess of 45 mph. Saturday’s sunrise in Fort Lupton. (credit: Dale Hostetter) Lower elevations will see occasional gusts between 25-35 mph, especially near the...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO