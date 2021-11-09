CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Just Named The Safest State In America

By Shannon Holly
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wow! I'm loving all the positive New Jersey news we are getting lately. This is another huge feather in our cap if you ask me...first we were ranked the best state to live in in the nation, then we were ranked one of the top three happiest states now, we are...

