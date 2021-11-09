CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox made £1m for work outside Parliament

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Geoffrey Cox, the former Attorney General earned over £1 million last year for work outside of parliament which included a role advising the British Virgin Islands, it has been claimed. The Tory MP and QC is acting as an adviser to the government of the tax haven and...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Telegraph

Sir James Lester, well-liked Nottinghamshire MP and junior minister who was an archetypal one-nation Tory – obituary

Sir James Lester, who has died aged 89, was an effective junior employment minister in Margaret Thatcher’s first government, but as a leading “wet” fell foul of her and never held office again. Urbane and gregarious, he built a second career on the back benches as an expert on foreign affairs and overseas aid, and a strong supporter of John Major.
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Highest-earning MP starts new £400,000-a-year job outside parliament

Former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox has declared a new contract for part-time work worth £400,000 a year on top of his MPs’ salary.The contract with international legal services firm Consultant Global Counsel began on 1 November and commits the Torridge and West Devon MP to up to 41 hours of work a month. It is a renewal of a similar arrangement last year under which the company paid him £468,000 for 48 hours’ work a month.A prominent commercial barrister and QC, Cox has been renowned as parliament’s highest-earning MP since entering the House of Commons in 2005.He took a...
JOBS
SFGate

Climate protesters block roads outside UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of climate change activists blocked roads outside the Parliament in London on Thursday, some gluing themselves to the ground as part of the group's ongoing protests. About 60 supporters of the group Insulate Britain sat on the ground holding banners, blocking two roads around Parliament. Commons...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox: Tory MP who worked for tax haven argued against closing money laundering loopholes

The Tory MP whose work for a tax haven sparked a sleaze scandal argued in parliament against measures to close money laundering loopholes, it can be revealed. Geoffrey Cox earned nearly £1 million from his second job representing the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in a corruption and money laundering inquiry set up by his own Conservative colleagues in the UK government.But in a 2018 parliamentary debate on the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill Sir Geoffrey said it was "beneath the dignity of this parliament" to try and close loopholes being exploited by territories like the BVI.The Conservative MP argued that...
POLITICS
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Ed Davey’s outside work as consultant is potential ‘conflict of interest’, Lib Dem MP admits

Ed Davey’s outside work as a consultant is a potential “conflict of interest” a Liberal Democrat MP has acknowledged, ahead of a Commons debate on sleaze.The Lib Dem leader earns an extra £78,000 a year, on top of his £81,932 salary as an MP, advising an international law firm and an energy firm – for working just 10 hours a month.Sir Ed is one of only 2 non-Conservatives among around 30 MPs with second jobs as consultants, a role thrown into the spotlight by the Owen Paterson scandal.The money is used to “benefit my disabled son”, he has declared...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Raab defends Geoffrey Cox for working from Caribbean in lockdown

The UK justice secretary, Dominic Raab, has defended the MP and former attorney general Geoffrey Cox for working for a month in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) during lockdown. Earlier this year, Cox earned more than £150,000 in his second job as a lawyer advising the Caribbean tax haven in...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MP voted in parliament while doing £1m second job from Caribbean island tax haven

A Conservative MP took part in parliamentary votes while doing another job from a Caribbean island tax haven, it has been reported.Geoffrey Cox, the government's former attorney general, is thought to have earned nearly £1 million from his second job in the British Virgin Islands.The Daily Mail reports that Sir Geoffrey, who has not commented on the reports, cast his votes in parliament by proxy while working 4,000 miles away in warmer climes.The QC earned £900,000 in the past year working for law firm Withers, representing the tax haven's government in an inquiry into governance and possible corruption.He also earned...
WORLD
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox: Tory MP ‘does not believe’ he broke rules by using Commons office for second job in Caribbean

Sir Geoffrey Cox has claimed he “does not believe” he breached MPs’ rules – despite footage appearing to show him undertaking external work from his Commons office.In a statement, the former attorney general also revealed that the party’s chief whip had advised him it was “appropriate” to vote via a proxy from the Caribbean in April while advising the government of the British overseas territory on a corruption case.At the time, provision had been made for MPs to participate remotely in parliamentary business while the country faced draconian Covid restrictions.However, the statement from Sir Geoffrey – issued on his website...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Ex-attorney general Geoffrey Cox accused of working second job from Commons office

Yesterday, Boris Johnson was accused of “running scared”. Today, he is charged with simply running away. After dodging an emergency Commons debate and refusing to apologise over the Paterson case, Downing Street has announced the PM will travel (by train) back to Cop26 in Glasgow later, leading some MPs to joke that he now sees Scotland as safer territory than London, such has been the frequency and intensity of “Tory sleaze” attacks over the past few days. Is he attempting to change the conversation? It remains to be seen how much Johnson can achieve by going to the climate talks two days earlier than had been previously planned, for what will be largely technical negotiations. That a report published yesterday predicted the world is on course for 2.4C heating by 2100 – even with all this year’s Cop pledges factored in – certainly provides good cover for an early dart north of the border. No 10 has bowed to pressure to undo its attempt to rip up sleaze rules over the Paterson scandal, which will take some of the sting out of the story. But the scrutiny on MPs who are raking it in on second jobs is likely to continue. Some Conservatives are said to be worried that Johnson’s refusal to take any responsibility for the mess has created a hostile environment in which the media will hunt for stories about the conduct of MPs and peers. Right on cue the Daily Mail, smelling blood, today promotes on its front page a two-page “special dossier” on the “truth” about Geoffrey Cox, “the dishonourable member for the Virgin Islands”. The former attorney general faces fresh allegations today that he used his parliamentary office to carry out private work.
JOBS
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox: Calls for investigation over claim Tory MP worked second job from Commons office

Tory MP Geoffrey Cox could face an investigation by the Commons standards chief over claims he used his parliamentary office to carry out private work for the government of the British Virgin Islands.The former attorney general has been accused of an “egregious, brazen breach of the rules” after footage emerged purporting to show him taking part in a corruption hearing in the Caribbean country remotely from his Westminster office.The Torridge and West Devon MP refused to deny using his parliamentary office for private business when approached by The Times over the matter. The Independent has contacted Sir Geoffrey for...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour calls on Boris Johnson to investigate Geoffrey Cox's second job

Labour has called on the PM to launch an investigation into one of his Tory MPs, who earned almost £900,000 through jobs outside Parliament. Sir Geoffrey Cox racked up the wage bill as a lawyer, including travelling to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) to advise on a corruption inquiry. Labour...
POLITICS
The Independent

What was Geoffrey Cox doing in the British Virgin Islands?

When he was attorney general under Theresa May, Sir Geoffrey Cox once berated his fellow MPs in one of the very many acrimonious debates about Brexit by asking the simple question: “What are you doing?”. The admonishment now applies to him, given the recent controversy. What, specifically, was the Right...
POLITICS
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox news – live: Tory MP denies breaking rules as UK walks back on Brexit threat to EU

A former Tory minister has denied breaching Commons rules, despite footage which appears to show him conducting non-parliamentary work from his MP office.Sir Geoffrey Cox’s rebuttal comes after the health secretary Sajid Javid said the rules are clear that MPs are not allowed to use their taxpayer-funded offices for their second jobs. The Tory MP for Torridge and West Devon, who served as attorney general between 2018 and 2020, also insisted that the Tory chief whip allowed him to vote via proxy from the Caribbean earlier this year. Sir Geoffrey was working at the time as an adviser...
POLITICS
BBC

Geoffrey Cox row: Boris Johnson says MPs must serve their constituents

MPs who are not available to help constituents and represent them in Parliament are "not doing the job", Downing Street has said. It comes after Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox was found to have been working remotely from the Caribbean. The former attorney general has earned over £700,000 doing legal...
POLITICS

