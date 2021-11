“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice “feels better” about herself after getting a nose job earlier this year. “I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” she said while appearing as the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention & Expo Center in Edison on Sunday, according to the Sun.

