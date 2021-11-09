CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion Must Not Substitute Science in the Abortion Debate

By Kelly Percival
Cover picture for the articleEditors’ note: After S.B. 8 went into effect on September 1, staff from the Brennan Center for Justice came together to show solidarity, express outrage, and articulate a response. That conversation morphed into an electrifying brainstorm with colleagues at Ms., the result of which is captured in an array of essays...

Old Gold Black

Abortion debates: Discussion instead of division

Last spring on a Friday afternoon, a group of nine female Wake Forest University students sat in a circle on Davis field for two hours and learned how to knit. I was responsible for bringing these individuals together, for providing the knitting materials and for teaching each woman how to use the needles. For the hours that our hands knit one loop after another, we made conversation about the too-often hidden conversation of abortion.
Texas’s Abortion Bans and Voter Suppression Laws Let Citizens Do “Dirty Work” of Opposing Constitution

The Power of State Courts in Securing Abortion Access: “It’s Time to Give Them Center Stage”

Abortion Funds Enable Access: The Time to Invest in Direct Aid Is Now

The “Invent-Your-Own-Facts Approach”: Many Abortion Laws Use Medically Incorrect Language

Follow the science regarding abortion (letter)

So much is centered on science today, as is fitting. One issue in American culture ignores science. Abortion is the decapitation, dismemberment and disembowelment of a distinct, living, growing human being. At the moment of conception, all DNA on hair color, eye color, ethnicity and gender is in place. Each baby’s development parallels all of our own development when we were in the once-safe location of a dear mother’s body.
Herald Times

Column: Officials' religion shouldn't dictate stance on abortion

Once again, abortion and religion have become divisive issues in American politics. One again, it becomes an issue brought on by a Catholic official, in this case the Catholic President of the United States Joseph Biden. The last time, it was Gov. Mario Cuomo of New York State from 1983-1994.
Kavanaugh Highlights Texas Abortion Law's Threat to 'Second Amendment Rights, Free Exercise of Religion Rights, Free Speech Rights'

Texas law S.B. 8 bans pre-viability abortions, which is something that Texas lawmakers are specifically prohibited from doing under existing U.S. Supreme Court precedent. To dodge legal accountability in federal court, those state lawmakers outsourced S.B. 8's enforcement to private actors. According to the law, "any person" may sue "any person who…aids or abets the performance or inducement of abortion" and win at least a $10,000 bounty plus legal fees if the civil suit is successful. Because no state official is doing the enforcing, Texas maintains, no state official may face a pre-enforcement proceeding in federal court over this obvious denial of a judicially recognized constitutional right.
The Supreme Court Is Debating Texas’ Abortion Law. They Should Hear These Agonizing Stories.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. After months of punting, and repeated insistence for action from the Department of Justice, today the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments challenging and defending Texas’ new abortion law. The court will address it through a pair of cases—Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson and United States v. Texas.
Moved by religion

When I have given lectures and consultations on migrations into and out of New England, a frequent topic of discussion regards the question of whether the migration was religiously or economically motivated. For the period of The Great Migration into New England from 1620-1640, the settlements by the English Separatists and Puritans were overwhelmingly religious (not for religious freedom, but to practice their religion the way as they wanted). Several “second-generation” settlements like Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut, and even migrations out of New England to Dorchester, South Carolina, were also religiously motivated, following a minister to a new town. By the mid-eighteenth and early nineteenth century, migrations out of New England were largely economically motivated for cheaper land and other factors. Still, occasionally a religiously motivated migration occurs, and sometimes they are at first difficult to spot.
OPINION: With Abortion Cases Before SCOTUS, Virginia Must Elect Reproductive Rights Champions to Statewide Offices

The leader of Planned Parenthood in Virginia and the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor explain how the Texas abortion ban has real implications in Virginia’s Nov. 2 election. Like many reproductive rights advocates, we’ve spent the fall reeling from the news out of Texas, where the constitutional right to abortion...
Biden attends Mass, receives communion in Rome amid abortion debate back home

President Biden received communion in Rome Saturday, as battles over abortion continue to rage in the US. Biden and his wife Jill joined about 30 parishioners at St. Patrick’s Church, which ministers to Americans in Rome, between sessions of the ongoing Group of 20 summit. They sat in the last...
Trent Horn’s anti-abortion views stir debate at Drew

On his website, Trent Horn says he specializes in teaching Catholics to “graciously and persuasively engage those who disagree with them.”. His skills were put to the test Tuesday at Drew University, where his anti-abortion views were met with protests, groans and laughter. The school’s College Republicans and Catholic Campus...
Religion, science agree it's time for climate action

Over the centuries religion and science have been in disagreement many, many times on a wide range of issues. These disagreements might lead some to believe that religion and science are incompatible. This is not the case. Often we focus on the disagreements and neglect to give equal or sufficient attention to issues where religion and science agree.
The Justices Have No Robes

Abortion Finder Tool Now Includes Telehealth Providers: “It’s All About Access”

With the inclusion of telehealth in Power to Decide’s Abortion Finder, patients can find out with a few clicks if they can get abortion pills via the mail. More abortion restrictions have been enacted this year than any other, with 19 statehouses passing 106 new limitations on the procedure. Just within the microcosm of Texas—home to one in 10 U.S. women of reproductive age—options for abortion access in Texas have drastically changed three times in three weeks. It’s no surprise then that it can be hard to keep track of all the options, or lack thereof, for safe abortions in this country.
