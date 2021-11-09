No violations found in the latest surprise inspection of Sangamon County Animal Control
Two state of Illinois agencies gave the Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center high marks in two surprise inspections. ...www.sj-r.com
Two state of Illinois agencies gave the Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center high marks in two surprise inspections. ...www.sj-r.com
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.
Comments / 0