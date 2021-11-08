CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Seether’s Shaun Morgan Hates Social Media, Calls It ‘Disgusting’

By Lauryn Schaffner
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Social media is a very prominent part of modern society, but there's still a large population of people who choose not to use it. Seether frontman Shaun Morgan hates social media, and actually thinks it's partly responsible for mental illness and addiction in a lot of teenager's today. During...

irock935.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentraltrend.com

Facebook’s rebrand causes turbulence in the eye of social media

As of Oct. 28, 2021, Facebook is no longer Facebook—at least the company isn’t. At the company’s Connect event on Thursday night, CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomed the rebranding of the billion-dollar company, announcing that its new name will be Meta, while the app will still remain Facebook for the time being.
INTERNET
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Social media brings us together. That's the problem.

In 2017, after the shock of Brexit and Donald Trump's election, Christopher Bail, a professor of sociology and public policy at Duke University, set out to study what would happen if you forced people out of their social media echo chambers. Bail is the director of the Polarization Lab, a...
INTERNET
Thrive Global

Are Instagram and other Social Media harmful to Your Teen’s mental health?

Teens can spend up to 9 hours a day using social media according to a new study conducted by Common Sense Media. This staggering statistic suggests that even when they’re not in the classroom or sleeping, teenagers are constantly connected to their smartphones which is where they connect with their friends and the world at large via Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook as well as a myriad of other social media platforms.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Morgan
bloomberglaw.com

Truth Social’s Place in the Social Media IP Landscape: Explained

Using free platform software without sharing code may infringe. A contrast between the terms of service of former President Donald Trump’s new social networking service Truth Social and those of other platforms provides a window into how platforms approach user intellectual property in a world in which sharing content is easy and protecting it is hard by design.
INTERNET
arcamax.com

Duchess of Sussex calls for social media changes

The Duchess of Sussex wants social media platforms to add a 'Dislike' button. The 40-year-old royal - who has Lilibet, five months, and Archie, two, with Prince Harry - has called for changes to platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, suggesting that social media users need better options. She explained:...
CELEBRITIES
Dallas News

Social media’s assault on selfhood

At a critical moment in Kate Wilhelm’s Where Late the Sweet Birds Sang, elders in a society of human clones recognize that they are facing extinction. The clones have been raised as parts of giant families. Each member has a great number of genetically identical older and younger siblings, and there is over time a loss of individual identity. The clones come to define core elements of their existence through shared biological and cultural experience, rather than as autonomous “selves” understood in contrast to other, different individuals.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seether#Alcohol#Disgusting#Vicennial 2 Decades
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Social Media Memorial: Almost 3 in 4 Marylanders want their social media posts buried with them, reveals survey.

Have you ever wondered what will become of your social media footprint after your death? Many internet users have had their social media accounts for a number of years, from the days of their very first teenage MySpace and Tumblr profiles. We were warned of the permanence of having an online presence; therefore, if these […] The post Social Media Memorial: Almost 3 in 4 Marylanders want their social media posts buried with them, reveals survey. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
SCDNReports

“Disgusted” Martell Pulls A Trump and Blocks Press, Opponent, Constituents On Social Media

A visibly upset Fifth Ward Councilman Edwin Martell lashed out at his opponent Joey Sandlin and said, “My opponent, Joey Sandlin, has really made this whole process really disgusting.” Martell expressed his concerns during a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday evening. He took a sunset walk along the new multi-use path by the flood wall and spoke of what he called a “disheartening” campaign. However, not everyone was able to view the video.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to protect children from social media’s dangerous trends

The past two years have been difficult for teachers across the country. While many have adapted to life during the pandemic, they are now facing a new obstacle. Reports of “TikTok Challenges” have dominated headlines for several months. Viral videos show students destroying public property and hurting others. We spoke with Dr. Martin Paulus with the Laureate Psychology Clinic. They’re studying the teenage brain and the side effects of social media.
JENKS, OK
Telegraph

Self-harm is revered on social media, says MP’s teenage daughter

Self-harm is revered on social media, says an MP’s daughter whose experiences have inspired his fight to crack down on tech giants. In an article for The Telegraph, Claudia Collins, 14, said self-harm content was still “as dominant as ever” on social media four years after Molly Russell, also 14, took her life after being targeted with self-harm and suicide content on Instagram.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Targum

Beware of ‘Meta’: Mark Zuckerberg's vision for social media is concerning

“Metaverse” is not just some buzzword in the headlines of articles you’ll never read or captions of funny Twitter memes that jest at the eerily reptilian nature of Mark Zuckerberg. The metaverse is a “virtual world” where our digital avatars will interact as an extension of ourselves, whether it be...
INTERNET
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Say These 2 Words to a Flight Attendant, Expert Warns

As we all know, air travel is a far cry from what it used to be in the golden age when flight attendants wheeled a carving station down the aisle at mealtime and passengers ate on real china. These days, the whole experience can feel downright uncivilized, and flight attendants have been pushed to the limits of their patience by unruly or unreasonable—even downright violent—passengers. Such challenging working conditions can create a tinderbox of tension and anxiety on airplanes, and in that environment, just a few poorly chosen words can be misconstrued, even when passengers know they're joking or are merely trying to make conversation with silly banter. That's why, on your next flight, you should plan to talk to flight attendants not only with kindness and compassion, but also with mindfulness that words matter.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mix 93.1

What 5 Minute Task Will Improve Your Happiness?

Thanksgiving is approaching quickly, and as we head into the holiday season, it’s a great time to revisit the idea of daily gratitude. One way to become more grateful is through journaling. Does that sound incredibly boring and old fashioned? If it does, you’re not alone. Journaling is not something that most people do consistently.
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
880
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy