BROOKHAVEN — The historic Lynwood Park will undergo a transformation to the tune of $9.25 million. “The Lynwood Park upgrades will be the most the most transformative changes out of all of the Park Bond upgrades, and they will all be happening simultaneously,” said Mayor John Ernst after the city council approved three contracts for the park upgrades Oct. 26. “We will be wrapping up the Parks Bond projects at Lynwood, which is the grand finale.”

BROOKHAVEN, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO