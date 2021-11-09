CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitress' One Cent Pay Check Sparks Viral Debate Over U.S. Tipping Culture

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Nashville waitress showed her shockingly low pay checks, but many pointed out that they simply mean she earned far more in...

www.newsweek.com

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

