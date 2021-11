After a successful meet in Sunnyvale, the Wolf Pack men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Albuquerque to compete in the Mountain West Championships. The meet concluded with the men's team finishing in sixth and beating three teams in the conference with a point total of 168. The men’s team would improve their finish from the spring, where they finished in seventh. The women's team would finish the meet in seventh with a point total of 208. The women’s team would finish above the UNLV Rebels, which will earn the Pack three more points in the Silver State Series.

