Blytheville, AR

Blytheville Schools, police investigating social media threat that caused Monday lockdown

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The Blytheville School District and the Blytheville Police Department are investigating a social media threat the caused the middle and high schools to go on a soft perimeter lockdown on Monday.

Blytheville Schools said in a statement on social media yesterday:

The safety of our staff and students are important to us. At this time both Blytheville School District security and Blytheville Police Department think that the threats are not credible.

All students and staff are safe and Blytheville school security and the Blytheville Police department are still actively working together on this investigation.

FOX13 reached out to the school district Tuesday morning to see if the threat was still active and if there had been a suspect arrested. The schools said:

Schools will run on our normal schedule today. According to Blytheville Public Schools Interim Superintendent Jennifer Blankenship, we are actively working with law enforcement as they investigate this matter. School security officers, as well as law enforcement, will be actively patrolling the hallways, buildings, parking lots, etc. We are no longer on lockdown.

