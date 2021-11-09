VISTA Careers – County of Chester

Open positions in Chester County include Certified Nurses Aides. Image via Kampus Productions at Pexels.

The following positions are now open for candidate applications.

Certified Nurse’s Aide (CNA)/CAN In-Training

This position cares for residents in the Pocopson Home under the direction of the nursing and medical staff.

The ideal candidate will have a High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED); a valid Nurse Aide Certification, or the ability to obtain the certification during on-the-job training; and excellent interpersonal skills.

Corrections Officer I

This position is responsible for ensuring the safety of the public while preventing escapes, disorder and the entry of contraband into Chester County Prison. This position also supervises and communicates effectively with the inmates while operating in a correctional environment.

The ideal candidate will have a High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED); six months to one year of job-related experience and/or training; and be weapons qualified.

911 Dispatcher

This position receives 911 emergency and non-emergency calls from the public and initiates the appropriate police, ambulance or fire response with the use of a computer aided dispatch (CAD) system.



The ideal candidate will have a High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED); three months of job-related training; and the ability to make quick decisions, coordinate multiple tasks at one time, maintain control of a call, and remain calm, professional, and even-tempered during emergency situations.