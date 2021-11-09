CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

VISTA Careers – County of Chester

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8ydK_0cr8gAu300
Open positions in Chester County include Certified Nurses Aides.Image via Kampus Productions at Pexels.

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more.

The following positions are now open for candidate applications.

Certified Nurse’s Aide (CNA)/CAN In-Training

This position cares for residents in the Pocopson Home under the direction of the nursing and medical staff.

The ideal candidate will have a High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED); a valid Nurse Aide Certification, or the ability to obtain the certification during on-the-job training; and excellent interpersonal skills.

Learn more about the Certified Nurse’s Aide (CNA)/CAN in-training position with the County of Chester.

Corrections Officer I

This position is responsible for ensuring the safety of the public while preventing escapes, disorder and the entry of contraband into Chester County Prison. This position also supervises and communicates effectively with the inmates while operating in a correctional environment.

The ideal candidate will have a High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED); six months to one year of job-related experience and/or training; and be weapons qualified.

Learn more about the Corrections Officer I position with the County of Chester.

911 Dispatcher

This position receives 911 emergency and non-emergency calls from the public and initiates the appropriate police, ambulance or fire response with the use of a computer aided dispatch (CAD) system.

The ideal candidate will have a High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED); three months of job-related training; and the ability to make quick decisions, coordinate multiple tasks at one time, maintain control of a call, and remain calm, professional, and even-tempered during emergency situations. 

Learn more about the 911 Dispatcher position with the County of Chester.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Affordable Dentures and Implants, Exton, Donates Dental Work to Restore a Veteran’s Smile

U.S. Army veteran George Chiles was all smiles after he received no-cost dental work from Affordable Dentures and Implants in Exton, writes Fran Maye for Daily Local News. Chiles, who earned a Bronze Star Medal for his service in the Vietnam War, receives health care from the government, but his dental care is not covered. Still, he needed a new set of dentures to replace his older set.
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Great Valley School District Education Fund Receives $5k Gift from First Resource Bank

Image via First Resource Bank. Lauren Ranalli, President and CFO of First Resource Bank, visited the Great Valley School District Friday, Nov 5, to present a check to its Education Foundation (GVSDEF). The $5,000 EITC donation will support the Foundation’s efforts to fund educational opportunities that connect with GVSD students and promote innovative possibilities that inspire them.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
VISTA.Today

Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce Fall Meeting Focuses on Economic Recovery, Renewal

The SCCCC annual fall luncheon was held Nov, 4.Image via the Chester County Press. During the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce annual fall luncheon on November 4, key speakers focused primarily on the road to economic recovery amid the continuing presence of COVID-19. They discussed how this was being achieved through partnerships and initiatives that aim to help businesses and residents heal from the pandemic-induced damage. Richard L. Gaw reported the findings for the Chester County Press.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Career Corner: Prepare Your Finances Before Joining the Great Resignation

We hear so much about ways to advance our careers and strive for new opportunities, but sometimes our careers don’t go according to plan and we need a break. There are many valid reasons to want to step away from working for a while, such as taking care of young children, tending to an ill family member, or even just to reassess what you want out of life.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#General Education#Vista Careers#Certified Nurses#Kampus Productions#Pexels#Americans#Ged#Nurse Aide Certification#The Certified Nurse#Cad
VISTA.Today

Bentley Systems Announces $150,000 Matching Grant Challenge to Support Chester County Food Bank

The proceeds from this challenge will enable the Chester County Food Bank to supply healthy meals to 140,000 needs residents.Image via Evan Kopf at Creative Commons. The Chester County Food Bank (CCFB) announced a Sustaining Community $150,000 Grant Challenge from Bentley Systems. The grant will match dollar-for-dollar all contributions donated between November 1, 2021, and the end of the year, up to $150,000.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Brandon Rost, CEO of beMarketing

Brandon Rost, CEO of beMarketing, spoke with VISTA.Today about learning the values of hard work and relationships in his childhood and teen years in Plymouth Meeting; starting his own lawn cutting business and helping his general contractor father with his part-time job delivering the early morning Philadelphia Inquirer; about his nine years bussing tables and working as a waiter at Outback Steak House where he learned how to handle a crisis and provide good service to so many different people.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
VISTA.Today

Career Corner: 10 Highest Paying Master’s Degree Jobs

If you are dissatisfied with your current position, career trajectory, boss, or salary, people in your circle may have recommended going back to school for your master’s degree. But education can accumulate debt in student loans that might deter people who worry the degree won’t make enough of a difference.
EDUCATION
VISTA.Today

$120,000 Check Will Help WCU Students with Small Semester Balances Cross the Finish Line & Graduate

Pictured (L to R) attending the $12,000 check presentation from Student Services, Incorporated and PSECU are Deputy Director of Financial Aid Tori Nuccio; Vice President for Student Affairs Zebulun Davenport; Executive Director of Student Services, Incorporated Donna Snyder; West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino; Student Services, Incorporated Chair of the Board of Directors Bernie Carrozza; Community Manager at the PSECU Financial Education Center – West Chester Amanda Altice; and West Chester University Foundation Chief Executive Officer Chris Mominey.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Penn Medicine to Displaced Jennersville Hospital Employees: We May Have a Slot for You Over Here

Jennersville Hospital's displaced workforce may find opportunities with Penn Medicine. Jennersville Hospital employees who were handed their official layoff notice earlier this month got a recent ray of professional hope. They were informed of priority consideration at Penn Medicine for available positions they are qualified for, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy