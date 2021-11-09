Court activity on Nov. 8: Diandra Reeves vs Jean Cinada

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by S2 Andover LLC against Mashayla Scott on Nov. 10: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-015026-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Michael Santagata against Dennis Bragg Jones and Williams Construction and Development Inc. on Nov. 10: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-010744-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Edny Decembre and Presimene Simon against Marquis Dwann Stukes on Nov. 10. Case number 2021-CA-010775-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 10.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Magnolia Lease Holding LLC against Sonia Kuvach on Nov. 10: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-015022-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Tony Pilar on Nov. 10: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1177811 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Rey Franceschini on Nov. 10. Case number 2021-SC-061729-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 10.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Martin Ferguson on Nov. 9. Case number 2021-CC-015055-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Stone Maslowe against First Protective Insurance Company on Nov. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CA-010752-O was filed in...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Eastgroup Properties LP against Classik Foods Inc. on Nov. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-010758-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Uc Orlando Central LLC against Natalie Provost on Nov. 10. Case number 2021-CC-015062-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 10.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by S2 Andover LLC against Allana Loyd on Nov. 9. Case number 2021-CC-014984-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Credit Corp. against Roghan Wagimin on Nov. 9: 'Notice Of Transfer||comments: Copy By Mail To Plaintiff's Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-061476-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 8.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Citibank, N.A. against Day Littrell on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056347-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Michael Guzman on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056363-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by TD Bank USA N.A. against Shannon Cohen on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056362-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC against Aura Brinkey on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-047697-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 18.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando Inc. against Amera Sevateano and Beberson Norzelin on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-047656-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Travis Holroyd on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056341-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lake Sherwood Investment Partners LLLP against Amber Russell and Howanique Howell on Nov. 9. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Affidavit Of Non Military Service'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-014989-O...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Velocity Investments, LLC against Bruno Agudo on Nov. 9. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case...
Comments / 0