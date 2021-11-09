Court activity on Nov. 8: LVNV Funding LLC vs Tiffany Laverty

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Eastgroup Properties LP against Classik Foods Inc. on Nov. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-010758-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Joel Armstead on Nov. 10. Case number 2021-SC-061727-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 10.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Michael Santagata against Dennis Bragg Jones and Williams Construction and Development Inc. on Nov. 10: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-010744-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Martin Ferguson on Nov. 9. Case number 2021-CC-015055-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Edny Decembre and Presimene Simon against Marquis Dwann Stukes on Nov. 10. Case number 2021-CA-010775-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 10.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jonnita Franklin Burch and Ronald Burch against Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Nov. 9. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Streamlined...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by S2 Andover LLC against Mashayla Scott on Nov. 10: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-015026-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Magnolia Lease Holding LLC against Sonia Kuvach on Nov. 10: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-015022-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Stone Maslowe against First Protective Insurance Company on Nov. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CA-010752-O was filed in...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Addition Financial against Katherine Reed and Matthew Register on Nov. 9. Case number 2021-CC-015046-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Michael Guzman on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056363-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Bank of America N.A. against Patricia Parchment on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-047366-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 17.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC against Alvin Neira on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-047683-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 18.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by S2 Andover LLC against Allana Loyd on Nov. 9. Case number 2021-CC-014984-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 9.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Tidewater Finance Company against Lisa Rivera Torres on Nov. 9. 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-061423-O was filed in the...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Velocity Investments, LLC against Bruno Agudo on Nov. 9. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Northland Paramount LLC against Quashaun Mickle Quashaun Mickle Aka on Nov. 9: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed To Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-014972-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov....
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando Inc. against Amera Sevateano and Beberson Norzelin on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-047656-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Can Capital Asset Servicing Inc. against 448 Music Group LLC and Prince Hoskins Prince Tesfaye Hoskins Aka on Nov. 8. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CA-010724-O...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Erika Bedoya on Nov. 10: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-047630-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 18.
