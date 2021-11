The Bangor City Council on Monday chose Rick Fournier to serve as its new chair while the School Committee chose Marwa Hassanien. The unanimous selections from both bodies came as they swore in their newly elected members following last week’s election. Fournier will take over for Councilor Dan Tremble, who will remain on the council, while Hassanien will take over as chair from Carin Sychterz, who will also stay on the school committee.

