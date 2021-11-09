Boil water advisory issued in Briarcliff Rd. area of Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued after a water main break in Spartanburg County on Monday.

The Briarcliff Road and Brookside Road area are under a boil water advisory until further notice, according to Spartanburg Water. Customers on Brookside Rd. from Briarcliff Rd. to John B. White Sr. Blvd. will be affected.

Customers may experience an interruption of service or a reduction in normal water pressures. The affected water main is being repaired, water officials said.

Once repaired, the affected area will be flushed and tested to ensure that no contamination has occurred.



There has been no confirmed contamination of the water system in this area. However, as a precautionary measure until test results can be reviewed, customers are advised to boil water intended for drinking or cooking vigorously for at least one full minute. Then cool the water as needed prior to use. Also, any ice made during the period of this advisory from water that has not been boiled should not be used for

drinking purposes.



The Spartanburg Water System is working to ensure that this advisory can be repealed as quickly as possible, and will notify its customers once water quality sampling results have been received from our SCDHEC-certified laboratory.

