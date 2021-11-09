CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Boil water advisory issued in Briarcliff Rd. area of Spartanburg Co.

By Emily Smith
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txssf_0cr8eBrC00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued after a water main break in Spartanburg County on Monday.

The Briarcliff Road and Brookside Road area are under a boil water advisory until further notice, according to Spartanburg Water. Customers on Brookside Rd. from Briarcliff Rd. to John B. White Sr. Blvd. will be affected.

Customers may experience an interruption of service or a reduction in normal water pressures. The affected water main is being repaired, water officials said.

Once repaired, the affected area will be flushed and tested to ensure that no contamination has occurred.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the water system in this area. However, as a precautionary measure until test results can be reviewed, customers are advised to boil water intended for drinking or cooking vigorously for at least one full minute. Then cool the water as needed prior to use. Also, any ice made during the period of this advisory from water that has not been boiled should not be used for
drinking purposes.

The Spartanburg Water System is working to ensure that this advisory can be repealed as quickly as possible, and will notify its customers once water quality sampling results have been received from our SCDHEC-certified laboratory.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John B
WSPA 7News

Bicyclist killed in Laurens crash on E. Main St.

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist has died after a crash in Laurens that happened last week. The crash happened on East Main Street on Nov. 4, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. The victim was riding a bike when the crash happened. They were taken to the hospital, where they died Thursday due […]
LAURENS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Quality#Weather#Spartanburg Co#The Briarcliff Road#Spartanburg Water
WSPA 7News

Driver killed in Laurens Co. crash on I-26

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after a crash in Laurens County on Thursday night. The crash happened on I-26 East at about 10:44 p.m., according to SCHP. The driver of a 2005 Lincoln Sedan was traveling east when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy