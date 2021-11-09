CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hundreds Of Migrants Trapped In Belarus-Poland Border Standoff

By Anna Maria Jakubek
 4 days ago
Hundreds of desperate migrants were trapped in freezing weather on the border between Belarus and EU and NATO member Poland on Tuesday, with Warsaw accusing Russia and the government in Minsk of using them to threaten European security. Western critics have for months said Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko...

The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
Reuters

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
WORLD
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Blaming Turkey For Belarus Border Crisis 'Misguided': Erdogan Aide

Blaming Turkey or its national airline for the humanitarian crisis at the Polish border with Belarus is "misguided", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top foreign policy adviser told AFP on Saturday. Ankara on Friday banned citizens of three Middle Eastern countries from flying from Turkish airports to the former Soviet republic...
U.S. POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

Syrian airline suspends Belarus flights over migrant crisis

Syria's private Cham Wings Airlines says it's suspending flights between Damascus and the Belarus capital of Minsk because of the "critical circumstances" along the border between Belarus and Poland where thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the European Union
WORLD
EU Sees 'Progress' On Migrant Crisis After Belarus Flight Ban

The European Union said on Friday it was making progress in tackling a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border after Turkey barred the citizens of three Middle East countries from flying to Belarus. Hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, have been stuck for days on the border...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Thousands march in Warsaw in annual protest called by far right

Thousands gathered in Warsaw Thursday for an annual independence day march called by the far right and backed by the nationalist government, with protesters defying the EU at a tense time between Poland and the bloc. Patriotic songs blasted out of loudspeakers on the capital's large central square, which was covered with red and white smoke -- the colour of the national flag -- from firecrackers and other smoke devices. Shouting the traditional slogan "God, Honour and Country," protesters also cried out that "independence is not for sale." Poland and the European Union have been locked in a tense fight over controversial judicial reforms in the country and other moves by Mateusz Morawiecki's populist government seen as rolling back EU democratic norms.
PROTESTS
AFP

Lukashenko 'bluffing' on EU gas threat: Belarus opposition leader

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday said strongman Alexander Lukashenko would not follow through on threats to cut off gas supplies to Europe over an escalating conflict with the EU. "It would be more harmful for him, for Belarus, than for the European Union and I can suppose it's bluffing," Tikhanovskaya told AFP, urging European countries to hold firm and not communicate directly with the "illegitimate" leader. Lukashenko had vowed Thursday to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country's border with Poland, including by potentially cutting off the transit of natural gas to Europe. Pressure is building to address the plight of hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, who are stuck at the Belarus-Poland border in freezing weather.
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Nationalists march in Poland amid border crisis with Belarus

With the EU weighing new sanctions on Belarus over the border issue, Lukashenko threatened Thursday to cut off Russian natural gas supplies to Europe that pass through a pipeline in his country. “I would recommend the Poles, Lithuanians and other brainless people to think before they talk,” he said.
PROTESTS
Country
Poland
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
IBTimes

Powers Urge Libya To Keep Poll Plan, Want Mercenaries Out

World powers on Friday told Libya to stick to a plan for holding presidential elections on December 24, adding that foreign mercenaries should also leave and allow the country to turn a page in its history. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference,...
WORLD
