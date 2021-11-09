CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Panera Bread announces SPAC investment, will return to the public markets through an IPO

By Amelia Lucas, @Thxamelian
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanera Bread is preparing to go public again through an initial public offering. The sandwich chain has also secured investments from restaurateur Danny Meyer and his SPAC. Panera has been private since JAB Holding bought it for $7.5 billion in 2017. Panera Bread is going public again. The parent...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

How activist investor Politan Capital can raise profitability and bring fresh perspectives to Centene

Business: Centene operates as a multi-national health-care enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government-subsidized programs, including Medicaid, state children's health insurance programs, long-term services and support, foster care, and Medicare-Medicaid plans. The Specialty Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management services; nurse advice line and after-hours support services; and vision and dental services, as well as staffing services to correctional systems and other government agencies; and services to Military Health System eligible beneficiaries. This segment offers its services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations.
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nicklaus: Hostile territory? Panera’s path shows criticism of markets is overstated

When Panera Bread went private four years ago, longtime CEO Ron Shaich had nothing good to say about the public markets he was leaving behind. In a series of interviews and speeches, he lambasted Wall Street’s fixation on quarterly results and the activist investors who sometimes targeted his company. “Our public markets have become increasingly shortsighted, and indeed hostile, to companies like Panera,” he told the National Press Club in 2019.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cheddar News

Subscription Wine Provider Winc Toasts Itself on the Public Market

Wine subscription service Winc is officially a publicly-traded company after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange. CEO Geoff McFarlane and President Brian Smith joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind the public offering and noted that its service goes beyond just subscriptions. "We're an omnichannel platform, so the subscription is a great way for us to really generate a ton of data from our customers, launch new products, and market our portfolio," McFarlane said. "But ultimately when we find great products that our customers really love, we want them to be everywhere." He went on to point to distribution partners like Whole Foods, Walmart, and Trader Joe's.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Meyer
pymnts

IPO/SPAC Announcements Get a Boost from Paytm and Presto

IPOs and SPAC announcements in the banking sector this year to date have totaled 61, followed by firms that are engaged in transforming the way companies’ workflows operate (the “work”) segment, at 48. The activity was decidedly international in scope. Payments firms follow, with 36 listings. Paytm dominated listings activity...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire Food Delivery Company Wolt

Food delivery giant DoorDash is acquiring European food delivery company Wolt. The all-stock deal is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The companies say they share a mission to build a global delivery platform. Gerber Kawasaki investment advisor Eva Agi joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what the deal means for Doordash, as well as its customers and investors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera Bread#Ipo#Public Markets#Restaurants#Jab Holding#Caribou Coffee#Einstein Bros#Panera Brands#Ushg Acquisition Corp#Spac#Rye Merger#Cnbc
bakingbusiness.com

Panera Brands plans to go public, partners with SPAC company

ST. LOUIS —Panera Brands, Inc. plans to file a statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on a proposed initial public offering of its common stock, the St. Louis-based company announced Nov. 9. The same day it was announced USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by an affiliate of Union Square Hospitality Group LLC, and Panera Brands signed an agreement under which HUGS will become a cornerstone partner with Panera Brands.
BUSINESS
Crain's New York Business

Danny Meyer-led SPAC will take Panera Brands public

Panera Brands, the owner of Panera Bread and Einstein Bros. Bagels, will go public again in a listing backed by Shake Shack Inc. founder Danny Meyer’s USHG Acquisition Corp. USHG Acquisition will become an investor in Panera Bread when the casual-dining chain files for a traditional initial public offering, the two companies said Tuesday. That means Panera Bread won’t merge with USHG directly to become a public company, as has typically been the case with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts.com

Gett to Go Public Through $1.1B SPAC Merger

Corporate transportation company Gett is closing in on a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Rosecliff Acquisition Corp. I, which is backed by Rosecliff Venture Management LLC, people familiar with the situation told The Wall Street Journal for its report Tuesday (Nov. 9). London-based Gett offers on-demand ride-hailing, taxi...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Tech provider Presto is going public via SPAC

Presto, a provider of digital ordering systems for restaurants, is going public by merging with Ventoux, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the two announced Wednesday. The combined company will be valued at $1 billion. It will change its name to Presto Technologies and expects to trade on the NASDAQ.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Presto Completes $1B SPAC Merger to Go Public

Restaurant-technology startup Presto will have a valuation of about $1 billion when it goes public through special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp., the companies told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday (Nov. 10). The $170 million Ventoux CCM SPAC, which is led by former hospitality execs and backed...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Caribou Coffee parent Panera Bread set to go public again

Panera Bread Co., the fast-casual eatery business that includes Minnesota-based Caribou Coffee, plans to go public again by partnering with New York restaurateur Danny Meyer's special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Panera Brands, a privately held company that includes the Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels brands, said Tuesday...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

How to Buy Upcoming Panera Bread Stock and Whether You Should

When it's gone, it's gone—Panera Bread's mac and cheese, that is. But profitable investments continue to grow and compound on top of the initial cost basis. Panini and stock market fans can rejoice because Panera Bread stock is returning to the public market. Article continues below advertisement. After a public-to-private...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy