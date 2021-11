Things are about to get a bit hairy...literally, at the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. The. Here's a bit of history about No-Shave November... According to no-shave.org, this method of raising funds dates back to 2009 when a family from Chicago, the Hill family, wanted to come up with a new way of fundraising for charity. In memory of Mathew Hill who passed away from colon cancer in November of 2007, his eight children came up with the idea of people not shaving facial hair or growing out their hair during the month of November, while and getting sponsors for their effort, with the money benefiting cancer foundations. After the success of their campaign, No-Shave November took off as a national fundraising effort to champion those fighting cancer and bring about awareness.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO