Brands are changing their language in response to events -- and they think they’re good at it, according to Brand Voice Comes Of Age, a study from Phrasee. Of the executives polled, 77% believe their company has a distinct tone of voice in ads and marketing content. But only 36% strongly assert that they do, with 41% who simply agree. Another 19% are not sure, and 3% disagree.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO