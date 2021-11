Everything seemed to be breaking the 49ers' way this week. After a disappointing start to the season, the Niners defeated the Chicago Bears last week and seemed ready to get on a roll. They welcomed several key players back from injury this week while their opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, lost their star quarterback (Kyler Murray) and wide receiver (DeAndre Hopkins). Yet, San Francisco laid an egg in an embarrassing 31-17 defeat with all that in their favor.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO