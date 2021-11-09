CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These OTCQX & OTCQB Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in October

By Ajit Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
As October marked the beginning of Q4 we saw a decent jump in trading volume as compared to September in the OTC Markets. Leading the charge were cryptocurrencies, specifically the familiar funds from Grayscale Investments LLC and others in the Crypto space, and a set of large increases in healthcare, financials, and tech securities.

In October, the combined total dollar volume on OTC Markets reached over $53.2 billion compared to September’s $51.1 billion which represented a 4.1% increase month over month.

OTCQX

Crypto remained a hot theme throughout the year, and October was no different. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) continue to trade places as the top two securities by dollar volume. Over half of the top ten securities in terms of dollar volume for October were crypto-associated names. The Grayscale Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts were joined in the top ten by Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCQX: VYGVF), Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (OTCQX: BITW), and the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC).

Aside from crypto, the month saw traditional names in the healthcare, materials, and technology space having strong dollar volume. A few notable companies during the month were Roche Holdings Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) which is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. It continued to see strong dollar volume due to strong earnings growth presented on October 19th but was down 23.9% MoM compared to September.

Danone (OTCQX: DANOY), a world-leading food company saw an increase of over 92% of dollar volume during the month due to an excellent quarter reported on October 19th.

OTCQB

October saw a more inflationary theme in the OTCQB marketplace. Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ: ALPP) took the top spot with a 28.5% change from September dollar volume. The move came as the company was approved to be listed on the NASDAQ starting October 20th. Alpine 4 Holdings is a holding company that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. The company owns nine subsidiaries.

Following Alpine 4 Holdings, the leading names by dollar volume were a combination of financials, materials, and resources led by Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC), American Battery Technology Company (OTCQB: ABML) which were also found in the top ten in September. Some new additions to the top ten were Australian-based Lake Resources N.I. (OTCQB: LLKKF) as the metals and mining space continues to hold its shine worldwide, and NaturalShrimp Inc (OTCQB: SHMP) which added a unique partnership with distributor Gulf Seafood for 25,000 pounds of shrimp.

As Q4 looks to close out the year, both supply chain constraints and crypto will likely drive the narrative heading into November, December, and January which tend to be three of the most powerful months for the stock market.

OTCQX:

OTCQB:

