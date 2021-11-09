CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lamar Jackson Proves He Can Win When Trailing Late in Game

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has silenced another round of critics who claimed he could not win a game from behind.

In the 34-31 overtime victory over the Vikings, Jackson overcame a double-digit deficit for the third time this season. He had been 0–6 as a starter in games where he trailed by 10 or more points before knocking off Minnesota, Kansas City and Indianapolis this season.

“I got guys who’ve been with me since 2019, and we really kind of talked about it as soon as we had key guys go down at the beginning of the season,” Jackson told SI's Albert Breer on MMQB. “Coach [John Harbaugh] talked to us, We’re gonna see what our season is about, We’re gonna face adversity, stuff like that. We went down to Las Vegas, played a tough game with those guys, took that L and we tried to rebuild before the Chiefs. We talked about it, like, Man, you know, we gotta learn how to keep fighting.

“We were down. We had to make something happen. And that’s just been the season. Our guys, we have faith in each other, it’s just staying as one, keeping our heads down, focused on one play at a time. When mistakes happen, we just let it go and focus on the next play, and that’s just pretty much how our team sums it up each and every week.”

The Ravens overcame deficits of 28–17 and 35–24 before emerging with a 36-35 victory against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Baltimore trailed 25–9 with 10 minutes left in the game three weeks later in a 31-25 overtime victory over the Colts.

As a result, the Ravens were already battled-tested when they fell behind by 14 points to the Vikings.

"I’m not trying to be going to overtime every week," Jackson said after the game. "Oh my God. But, I just feel our team did a great job, like you said, going to three overtimes this season. We didn’t lay down. We saw the score was tilted early in the game. Our guys just fought. We made a comeback. All phases did a great job.”

Jackson is having another MVP-caliber season. He is ranked ninth with 2,209 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson is also ranked sixth among all players with 600 yards rushing with another two scores.

The Ravens are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

“It’s our locker room. When those guys came in, there was just a feeling,” Jackson told Breer. “It’s a brotherhood here in Baltimore. In our locker room, we don’t shy away from guys who just came, we needed those guys. Matter of fact, I’m glad those guys were on the market for us, because the Lord knows what was going to happen, but we didn’t know what was going to happen with our main guys’ going down. Those guys came in, they stepped up, and each and every week, they’re learning the playbook even more, to make everyone’s job a lot easier.

Comments / 0

Related
baltimoreravens.com

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween

The Ravens had a well-timed bye week that allowed the Ravens dads to celebrate Halloween with their little ones. That included Lamar Jackson, who shared precious photos of his daughter Milan, who he calls by her nickname Lani, dressed as Pebbles from "The Flintstones" for the holiday. Jackson beamed when...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
RavenCountry

Bengals Confident In Plan for Lamar Jackson, Ravens Issue Warning

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Bengals are confident they have the playmakers to contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The players from Baltimore don't appreciate the chatter. "There’s definitely more hostility in the air," Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike said. "I hear they’re talking about how what they’re going to do, and ‘this and that,’ and we’re just going to talk with our pads and our helmets. That’s how we roll over here. [There’s] definitely hostility, and it’s going to be a bloodbath, for sure, and we’re ready for it. So, it’s going to be fun.”
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens rise in the various Week 7 Power Rankings. Analysis: "Watching your 2015 fantasy football backfield score touchdowns in 2021 is neat, but getting it done without Ronnie Stanley and Marcus Peters is far more impressive. Fill-in CB Anthony Averett was engulfed in flames two weeks ago and surely had the Chargers salivating at the chance to pick on him, but instead, Averett was outstanding (with a little more help) and the defense dominated on Sunday. And the win over the Chargers — like the Week 2 win over the Chiefs — came on a short week off an overtime Monday nighter."
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Bengals Week 7 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Ravens -6 (SI SportsBook). Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) The Ravens lead the all-time series with Cincinnati, 27-23. Baltimore has won five straight, including a 38-3 game when the teams last met in Week 17 of 2020. In that game, the Ravens rushed for a team-record 404 yards, with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing three touchdowns. Under head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-12 vs. Cincinnati.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
RavenCountry

Ravens-Bengals: What We Learned in Week 7

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were beaten handily by the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17 in Week 7. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faced a fierce pass rush throughout the game and was sacked five. times. However, he got into a rhythm in the second half and completed 15 of 31 pass attempts for 257 yards with a touchdown. The Ravens took their first lead, 17-13, on the opening drive of the third quarter when Jackson hit Marquise Brown in stride for a 39-yard touchdown. Jackson needs more support in the running game and with his wide receivers.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Week 7 Report Card Vs. Bengals

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were completely outclassed in a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. Here's Baltimore's Report Card. Quarterback — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faced a fierce pass rush throughout the game and was sacked five times. He does need to get rid of the ball quicker. Jackson completed 15 of 31 pass attempts for 257 yards with a touchdown. The Ravens took their first lead, 17-13, on the opening drive of the third quarter when Jackson hit Marquise Brown in stride for a 39-yard touchdown. Jackson rushed 12 times for 88 yards. Jackson needs more support in the running game and with his wide receivers. Grade: C+
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Can't Keep Pace With Bengals, Lose Grip on First Place in AFC North

BALTIMORE — The Bengals defense harassed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throughout their critical Week 7 matchup. Jackson spent the afternoon running from Cincinnati's defenders and was sacked five times. Still, Jackson carried the offense again, but in the end, he could not make enough plays as the Ravens defense had...
NFL
Frederick News-Post

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson showing presnap presence

At age 24, Lamar Jackson is not quite late-stage Peyton Manning, a presnap maestro whose gestures and checks are almost as interesting as his postsnap execution. That’s not to say the Ravens quarterback is not in control at the line of scrimmage. “Lamar has a lot of offense in his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Si#Mmqb#Afc#Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Look for Lamar Jackson to Come Back Even Stronger After Bye

About an hour after the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamar Jackson was asked about his plans for the bye week. “I haven’t made my mind up yet. I’m still mad about the loss," he said. Jackson's main focus as the Ravens starting quarterback has been winning. The personal...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Lamar Jackson Sets NFL Record, Passes Michael Vick With 12th 100-Yard Rushing Game

Another week marked another standout performance for Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Baltimore's signal caller tallied 266 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 34–31 victory over the Vikings, and Jackson added plenty of production on the ground. He finished the afternoon with 21 carries for 120 yards, leading all rushers on the afternoon. As we've seen time and again in recent seasons, Jackson seems to be adding a whole new element to the designation of dual-threat quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RavenCountry

Another Record-Setting Day for Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has drawn comparison to Michael Vick throughout his young career. The two are also tied together in the history books. In a 34-31 overtime victory over Minnesota in Week 9, Jackson ran for 100 or more yards for the 10th time in his career, which ties him with Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

‘It’s pretty cool’: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets even more records in overtime win over Vikings | NOTES

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made history — again. In the fourth quarter of a 34-31 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jackson surpassed 100 rushing yards for the 10th time in his regular-season career, tying former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles star Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history. “I respect [Michael Vick’s] game,” Jackson said ...
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
385
Followers
765
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy