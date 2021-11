Tony Marciano, President and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission joins Bo Thompson and Beth Troutman to talk about the Thanksgiving Food Box program. These complete Thanksgiving meals will be given out to the community guests of Charlotte Rescue Mission on Monday, November 22nd. Tony recommends that donors of Thanksgiving food boxes drop them off the Friday or Saturday before Thanksgiving at the Charlotte Rescue Mission, so that they can be distributed on Monday before Thanksgiving. For more information, send an email to thanksgiving@charlotterescuemission.org.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO