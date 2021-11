Sometimes style points matter, and after Ohio State lit up the scoreboard in a 59-31 win against Purdue, it's possible the Buckeyes will be up in the top four of the new AP Top 25 on Sunday. This after Ohio State started the week down two spots from where it stands in the College Football Playoff Rankings with the CFP Selection Committee favoring the Oregon ahead of the Buckeyes and both teams ahead of Cincinnati.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO