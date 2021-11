Earlier this year, Google announced a bunch of new features that would be rolling out to Google Maps. Some of those features — like crowd information for public transit (so you can see if a certain train/bus/subway is going to be jammed or not) and the ability to see the weather and air quality of your destination before you get there — arrived months ago. But some of them, like the new eco-friendly routing, just recently rolled out. And the latter is kind of a big deal for everybody who uses Google Maps as their go-to navigation app.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO