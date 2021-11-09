CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘One tree for every pet picture’ trend appears to mislead millions on Instagram

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of people joined the trend, posting their pet images on the platform with the caption ‘We’ll plant one tree for every pet picture’. Instagram is working to make one of its features clearer after millions of people appeared to be misled by a viral trend claiming a tree would be...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Independent

Viral Instagram sticker promises to plant trees in return for pet pictures – but there is not likely to be any forest

A trend that has seen cats, dogs and other animals posted millions of times on Instagram with the promise of trees appears to be false.It promises that “we’ll plant 1 tree for every pet picture,” next to an emoji of a dog.At the time of publication, 2.3 million people had shared photos of their pets. But there’s no indication that they have done anything more than that.The sticker does not seem to be linked to any official campaign. It is not possible to see who started the trend – meaning that there is no way to check that any trees will...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Instagram urged to plant millions of trees after ‘pet photo’ sticker goes out of control

Instagram users are urging the company to plant millions of trees after a sticker went viral and backfired.On Monday, a sticker spread rapidly across Instagram, and has since been shared more than 4 million times.The sticker said only: “We’ll plant 1 tree for every pet picture,” alongside a dog emoji. Numerous people quickly joined in, sharing pictures of their cats, dogs and other animals in the hope of helping out.But there was no indication who the “we” that promised to plant the trees actually was. While the sticker proved hugely popular, there was no indication that anything would actually happen.What’s...
PETS
The Independent

Instagram responds to ‘plant trees for pet pictures’ campaign after it goes viral

Instagram has responded to a viral campaign that promised to plant a tree every time someone shared a picture of their pet.The post began as a sticker that became hugely popular on Monday. It promised that “we’ll plant 1 tree for every pet picture” and included an emoji of a dog.It quickly flew around Instagram stories, as people shared images of their pets. It has since been shared by more than 4 million people.Soon it became clear, however, that the sticker was not attributed to any campaign or organisation, and that it did not look likely that any trees would...
PETS
