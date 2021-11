Although there have been no matchups between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in the two quarterbacks’ careers — injury and COVID-19 have seen to that — there have been a number of instances of Rodgers facing off with another prominent NFL quarterback: Russell Wilson. The two quarterbacks have faced off eight times since Wilson entered the NFL in 2012, with six regular season contests and two postseason meetings.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO