Things were bad for Florida after its 34-7 loss to Georgia back on Oct. 30. Things have gotten substantially worse since then, as hard as that is to believe. Since then, Florida coach Dan Mullen dug himself an even deeper hole due to his public stance on recruiting-related questions. The Gators returned to the field on Saturday, only to get humiliated by South Carolina. The 40-17 defeat dropped Mullen to 2-8 in his last 10 games against Power 5 opponents.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO