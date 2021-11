In a recent interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", RIVAL SONS guitarist Scott Holiday spoke about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the follow-up to 2019's "Feral Roots" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have a record almost in the can right now. We're pretty much done. It's just really difficult. Our dear friend Dave Cobb, our longtime producer, is a busy man, and he's only gotten busier and harder to nail down. So with everything, between all the protocol and COVID stuff and finding time with him, and now he's out on tour with Chris Stapleton where he plays acoustic guitar part time, we're just looking for our window to jump back in and wrap it up. And I'm hoping we can do that in January. One more session we're gonna have and we're gonna put a bow on it and get that out to everybody. I think we have a really great record kind of just about there."

