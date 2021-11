Michigan is seeing a significant decline in vaccinations for seasonal influenza so far this year, according to the health officials. Flu vaccinations are more than 26% behind where they were last year, as of the end of October, according to the state’s Flu Vaccination Dashboard. As of Nov. 10, 2,069,527 Michigan residents have received a flu vaccine, far below the state’s goal of nearly 4 million vaccinations.

