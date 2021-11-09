CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Crime: Explosive New Details Emerge 40 Years After The Death Of Natalie Wood

 4 days ago

The death of Natalie Wood is still one of Hollywood’s darkest unsolved crimes. Even as we approach the 40th anniversary, those closest to the case have conflicting theories on what really happened to the actress on that fateful night aboard their yacht. Today, Natalie’s sister Lana shares with Dr. Oz never-before-heard information from her own investigation into what happened the night Natalie died and what she would say to her brother-in-law Robert Wagner now.

Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo discuss the reclassification of actress Natalie Wood’s death.

HollywoodLife

Natalie Wood’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Adult Children

Natalie Wood was the proud mother of two biological kids and a proud stepmother to her husband’s daughter. Find out more about the late actress’ children here. Natalie Wood was a beloved Hollywood actress who shockingly perished while on a boating trip to Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California with husband Robert Wagner. Natalie, whose body was discovered in the water on Nov. 29, 1981, was 43 years old at the time of her death, and she was a beautiful talent who went down in history as Hollywood royalty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

Natalie Wood's Sister Just Shared New Details About Her Unsolved Murder

Natalie Wood's death remains one of the longest ongoing Hollywood mysteries, and the speculation over how it happened is still continuing on. In a new book, Natalie's sister, actor Lana Wood, writes about the star's death by drowning, including her thoughts on what occurred that night, as well as the latest from the investigation. Ahead of the release of the book, Little Sister: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, Lana spoke with the New York Post about the tragic situation and said that she has "no doubt" who is responsible for her sister's death. Read on to see what Lana has to say and to learn more about where the investigation stands now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Natalie Wood Was Assaulted By Kirk Douglas, Sister Claims

Natalie Wood began her career as a child actress in 1943 and famously appeared in 1947’s Miracle on 34th Street. Her career spanned roughly four decades and saw her net several awards and nominations, but it was also permeated with the ominous rumor that she had been assaulted as a teenager by another big name in Hollywood. Now, her younger sister Lana Wood is claiming Kirk Douglas was indeed the assailant in an upcoming memoir due out November 9.
CELEBRITIES
Robert Wagner
Mara Schiavocampo
Natalie Wood
The Independent

What happened to Natalie Wood?

It’s been 40 years since Natalie Wood died in mysterious circumstances off the coast of Santa Catalina Island in California. The actor was 43 years old at the time. For decades, her death was deemed an accident. But 10 years ago, authorities reopened the case, suggesting for the first time that pieces of the puzzle were missing.Lana Wood, Natalie Wood’s younger sister, conducts her own probe into her sibling’s death in a new memoir, Little Sister: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, released on Tuesday (9 November) by HarperCollins. “Telling this story is the bravest thing I...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Book Excerpt: Lana Wood Reveals Natalie Wood Wrote an Unfinished Memoir (Exclusive)

It’s been 40 years since the death of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood and her sister and actress Lana Wood is ready to speak out.  In her upcoming memoir, Little Sister: My Investigation Into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood (Dey Street Books, Nov. 9), Lana offers an account of the life and death of her sister, while detailing new information from those directly involved in the investigation of Wood’s death.  After going missing from her family’s yacht, Splendour, Wood was found floating in the water wearing a red down jacket and flannel nightgown. She was pronounced dead at the age of 43 in 1981; however, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Natalie Wood through the years

Photos: Natalie Wood through the years Here are some memorable moments from actress Natalie Wood's life and career. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

Book World: How did Natalie Wood die? Forty years later, her sister offers theories in a new book.

- - - The story of Natalie's Wood's death has been replayed countless times in tabloids, interviews and on television. Police and autopsy reports can be read online, and there have been numerous books, including last year's "More Than Love" by Wood's daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, which accompanied a splashy HBO documentary. Still, 40 years after Wood's body was found floating in the water near her yacht off Catalina Island, the circumstances of her death remain unresolved.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

Alec Baldwin Calls Halyna Hutchins His ‘Friend’ After Her Tragic Death, Gives New Details on Incident

Alec Baldwin is calling Halyna Hutchins, the woman who died in a fatal shooting on the set of his upcoming Western film Rust, a “friend.”. Baldwin is a man of many talents, that much is well known. He’s a successful actor, writer, comedian, film producer, and political activist. Not only that, but he’s also a three-time Emmy Award winner.
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Matthew Mindler, Former Child Actor Who Starred in 'Our Idiot Brother,' Dies Due to Sodium Nitrate Toxicity He Buys for $15 on Amazon

His distraught mother confirmed child star Matthew Mindler killed himself with sodium nitrate he bought on Amazon during his first days at university. According to toxicology tests conducted by the Lancaster County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, Matthew Mindler's death was caused by sodium nitrate toxicity. The former child star...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie NOT Dead: TikTok Star Tana Mongeau Offers Chilling Theory On Fugitive's Death

TikTok influencer Tana Mongeau joined thousands of people who shared their theories on Brian Laundrie's death, and she suggested that the fugitive is not yet dead at all. In a new video on TikTok, Mongeau claimed that the authorities misidentified the human skeletal remains they found in the Carlton Reserve. The FBI Denver already performed a comparison of dental records and concluded that the remains matched Laundrie's.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
