Warriors' Stephen Curry explodes for 50 points vs. Hawks

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mE3PZ_0cr8VyLI00

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers and scored 50 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Curry also totaled 10 assists and seven rebounds in the victory Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The win extended the Warriors' win streak to five consecutive games.

"It was just a flow every possession," Curry told reporters. "It seemed like we got whatever we wanted."

The game featured eight lead changes and was tied seven times. The Warriors led by as many as 23 points and outscored the Hawks 44-30 in the paint and 18-5 off fast breaks.

"I want to say I've never seen anything like it, but I've been watching it for seven years," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry's performance.

"I have seen something like it. Still, it's just incredible to watch."

Curry scored 16 points in the first quarter, but the Warriors trailed 34-32 to end the frame. The Hawks led 65-61 at halftime.

The Warriors used a 10-3 run in the third to take an 89-82 lead. They ended the frame on a 13-0 run to take a 102-85 edge into the fourth. Curry chipped in 18 of the Warriors' 41 points in the third.

The Warriors used a 7-0 run to take a 23-point, 119-96 edge midway through the fourth. They held onto the large advantage down the stretch to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole scored 16 points in the win. Andrew Wiggins chipped in 13 points. Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson scored 11 points apiece off the Warriors bench.

Hawks guard Trae Young totaled 28 points and nine assists in the loss. Hawks forward John Collins and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 and 17 points, respectively.

The Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday at Chase Center. The Hawks (4-7) battle the Utah Jazz (7-3) at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Stephen Curry
Steve Kerr
Trae Young
Andrew Wiggins
Damion Lee
Jordan Poole
UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

