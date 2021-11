Emily Ratajkowski gave her take on retro style this morning as she headed to CBS. The model, who is promoting her upcoming book, stepped out of her New York apartment on Monday in an all-denim look; the long-sleeve jumpsuit offered up a 1970s appeal with its darkened wash and flared leg, cinched together with a braided leather belt. The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the...

