Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna shared tributes to the musician's stepdaughter Hannah after the 25-year-old was found dead inside her Nashville home Friday. "I am still processing the last 24 hours," Daughtry wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Hannah. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO