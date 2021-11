At 94 years old, Clifford A. Stump sat down at a computer and joined Instagram. But it wasn’t for the usual selfies or photos of what he was eating for dinner. Rather, his foray into this corner of social media was to chronicle his return to Normandy, 75 years after he fought in World War II as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne. Today at 97, the man who goes by @worldwar2veteran online is still going strong. He is one of the youngest surviving veterans of WWII.

