Catch Santa at the Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K, Fun Run in Rockwall

DALLAS – Nov. 3, 2021 – Atmos Energy recently donated $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas to support all-day and after-school programs with healthy snacks, school supplies, and classroom resources for students in the Lone Oak, Greenville, and Rockwall communities. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas provides a broad range of activities and services including homework help, mentoring, sports and recreation programs, arts programs, access to computer technology, service, and leadership clubs to more than 1,500 students. This gift is one of hundreds made by Atmos Energy as part of an enterprise-wide Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities drive to invest in educational, literacy, energy assistance, and food security resources across the 1,400 communities it serves.
