Rockwall County, TX

Catch Santa at the Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K, Fun Run in Rockwall

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 4 days ago
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 9, 2021) – Join the Rockwall Police Officer Association for the 6th Annual Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run, Santa Chase and Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend Drive. The event – hosted by PlayTri DFW –...

