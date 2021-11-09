CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitals Submit Medicaid Expansion Amendment Petition; Dakotans for Health Switches to Initiated Law Petition Drive

According to the Secretary of State’s ballot question website, only one initiative petition was submitted yesterday, the Medicaid expansion amendment sponsored by the big hospitals and their South Dakotans Decide Healthcare coalition. If Secretary of State Steve Barnett calculates from his statistical sample that the hospital lobby has submitted at least...

