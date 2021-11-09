Hospitals Submit Medicaid Expansion Amendment Petition; Dakotans for Health Switches to Initiated Law Petition Drive

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority serves more than 200,000 Oklahomans approved for SoonerCare benefits through Medicaid expansion. More than 118,000 of these Oklahomans, nearly 60%, are considered new applicants, meaning they were not reprocessed or transitioned from another program. The remaining 82,000 were qualifying members from existing programs, such as Insure Oklahoma, and low-income adults (parent caretakers) transitioned to the expansion population. OHCA anticipates more than 80,000 more Oklahomans who have never applied for SoonerCare are eligible for benefits through Medicaid expansion. It will result in a more significant federal match to cover the cost of growth.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO