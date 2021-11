Re “From displacement and dirty air to health and hope,” Page A18, Nov. 6:. Climate planning must be integrated into every aspect of development from here on out because climate change will impact our interconnected development needs from here on out. For example, reducing the urban heat island effect through planting trees will also reduce the need for air conditioning in the summer and reduce heat-related illness for those without air conditioning. We have a vital opportunity to build the future we want by investing in communities that have been historically ignored, but it will take energy and money.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO