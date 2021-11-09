CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia woman announces bid for Missouri House of Representatives

By Zachary Farwell
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia woman has announced her candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives.

According to a press release, Chimene Schwach will run as a Democrat for the House District 46 seat.

Chimene Schwach, of Columbia, announced plans this week to run for the Missouri House of Representatives. Schwach will challenge for the House District 46 seat vacated after incumbent Marth Stephens announced she wouldn't seek re-election.

Incumbent State Representative Martha Stevens announced last month she will not seek re-election for her final term. Stevens was first elected to the House District 46 seat in 2016.

"I fundamentally believe the foremost responsibility of the legislature is to represent all Missouri families, no matter what they look like or where they reside. Right now, it doesn't feel that way," said Schwach.

According to a press release from Schwach's campaign, Chimene is a member of the Missouri Family Health Council Board, Blue Thunder Track Club Board, and the Planned Parenthood Advisory Committee.

The release said Chimene grew up with her mother, Paula Schwach, who was recently re-elected to her third term as Mayor of Westwood Hills, Kansas. She's also a former city planner and retired federal attorney.

Chimene said she has lived in Columbia for 12 years. She is a Boone County Advocate Supervisor for the Heart of Missouri CASA.

House District 46 covers parts of southwest Columbia and other areas of Boone County.

Voters will determine the outcome of the race on Aug. 2, 2022.

Columbia woman announces bid for Missouri House of Representatives

