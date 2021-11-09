Columbia woman announces bid for Missouri House of Representatives

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia woman has announced her candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives.

According to a press release, Chimene Schwach will run as a Democrat for the House District 46 seat.

Incumbent State Representative Martha Stevens announced last month she will not seek re-election for her final term. Stevens was first elected to the House District 46 seat in 2016.

"I fundamentally believe the foremost responsibility of the legislature is to represent all Missouri families, no matter what they look like or where they reside. Right now, it doesn't feel that way," said Schwach.

According to a press release from Schwach's campaign, Chimene is a member of the Missouri Family Health Council Board, Blue Thunder Track Club Board, and the Planned Parenthood Advisory Committee.

The release said Chimene grew up with her mother, Paula Schwach, who was recently re-elected to her third term as Mayor of Westwood Hills, Kansas. She's also a former city planner and retired federal attorney.

Chimene said she has lived in Columbia for 12 years. She is a Boone County Advocate Supervisor for the Heart of Missouri CASA.

House District 46 covers parts of southwest Columbia and other areas of Boone County.

Voters will determine the outcome of the race on Aug. 2, 2022.

