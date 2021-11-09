2021 Fantasy Football: Week 10 Drop List

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make an Eagles-Broncos prediction and pick. This game is incredibly important for both of these teams. Philadelphia doesn’t have much hope for the playoffs, so the rest of this season should be spent figuring out if Jalen Hurts is the answer at quarterback. A matchup with a top ten defense like Denver’s will go a long way towards determining how bad the need for a new quarterback is. The Broncos, on the other hand, are still hanging on to some playoff hopes. Head coach Vic Fangio’s squad is sitting at 5-4 in the hotly contested AFC West. They’re only a half game behind the division leading Los Angeles Chargers, so every single game carries meaning for the Broncos.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO