CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Infrastructure bill to bring $2.2 billion to Vermont for transportation, broadband needs

By Devin Bates
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5Tv7_0cr8RIZI00

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont is set to receive at least $2.2 billion after passage of a landmark infrastructure bill, with about half of the state’s take aimed toward transportation projects.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy were back home Monday to detail what’s coming to Vermont in the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act.

“This is the most significant infrastructure bill since the Interstate Highway System, Eisenhower in the 1950’s,” Sanders said. “This is a big deal.”

Jericho powers up two solar arrays

$1.4 billion has been set aside for federal-aid highway programs, $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs, $21 million to expand Vermont’s electric vehicle charging network, and $86 million to improve and expand public transit.

In addition, at least $100 million will go toward deploying broadband across the state, $355 million will fund projects to improve water infrastructure, and $150 million will be used to upgrade Vermont’s border crossings.

Leahy said the passage of the bill was long overdue. The Senate passed the bill on August 10, and 85 days later, the House finally followed suit. The holdup was largely due to Progressive Democrats’ push for a $2 trillion social spending package to be included.

“I was concerned when it was held up earlier because people wanted even more things,” Leahy said. “I’m a pragmatist. I can talk about all kinds of ideological things that I’d like to have and I would like to have, but I also believe in getting things done.”

Rep. Peter Welch voted in favor of the bill Friday night, touting it as an opportunity to help communities close the digital divide, ensure roads are safer and water is cleaner, and create a greener and more resilient transportation sector.

“This bill will finally deliver the resources needed to repair America’s failing infrastructure and invest in our rural communities, bringing affordable high-speed internet to all homes and businesses,” Welch said. “The pandemic has highlighted what we have known in Vermont for a long time – broadband is no longer a luxury service but an essential one.”

Burlington officials detail steps to help former residents of homeless encampment

That social spending plan, known as the Build Back Better Act, will likely face a tougher road through both chambers than the infrastructure package.

“They’re still negotiating what’s going to be in that reconciliation bill, I wish they had not held it up because I think a lot of these contracts could’ve been issued, we could’ve been bringing people to work long before now,” Leahy said.

Sanders said Democrats will have to get on the same page in order to address key issues the social spending plan is aimed at: rising healthcare costs, a lack of affordable housing and climate change, among them.

“I know it’s easy to criticize the President, or me, or anybody else for trying to address the long-neglected problems of working families,” Sanders said. “That is what we’re trying to do, and we’re trying to do it in a Senate which has 50 Democrats, 50 Republicans, and we’re not getting the support of one Republican, so that isn’t easy to do, and that’s what this whole process, the struggle and the confusion, has been about.”

The bipartisan infrastructure deal, meanwhile, is expected to create hundreds of jobs in Vermont and around the nation. Sanders insisted on a provision in the bill that ensures the jobs will pay well, and spoke to the challenges Vermont could face in hiring.

“In fact, the challenge that we have given the labor shortage in Vermont is to make sure that we can get the workers that we need to fix our water systems and our wastewater plants and build the new roads,” Senator Sanders said.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act still requires President Biden’s signature before becoming law.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

Balint, Krowinski call for a ‘change in strategy as COVID pressures Vermont hospitals

"I believe as of this morning there were only five ICU beds available around the state," Senator Balint said. "What that means as we're heading into flu season is that you're going to have other people with diseases other than COVID that are also going to need intensive care. If we are still dealing with a surge in coronavirus, we're not going to have those beds available to other people as well."
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Traffic
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Traffic
Burlington, VT
Government
City
Jericho, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Welch
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Bernie Sanders
MyChamplainValley.com

2021 climate assessment says Vermont getting warmer, wetter

A new climate assessment by a group of scientists from the University of Vermont says the state is getting warmer and wetter. The 2021 Vermont Climate Assessment was released Tuesday by the Gund Institute for Environment. The study found that since 1900, average Vermont temperatures have increased by nearly 2 degrees and precipitation has increased […]
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Affordable Housing#Water Resources#Senate#House#Progressive Democrats
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
954
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy