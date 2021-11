The sister of an Arizona congressman who shared a video depicting him as an anime character battling a monster with the face of Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that her brother needs to face consequences from congressional leadership.Jennifer Gosar appeared on Monday evening’s broadcast of The Last Word on MSNBC, where she told Lawrence O’Donnell that Mr Gosar was “getting worse” due to a lack of repercussions for his past spread of conspiracy theories and involvement in events preceding the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.“He has not been held accountable in any way, shape or form,” Ms Gosar...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO