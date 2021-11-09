CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallie Jackson to debut new show on NBC streaming channel

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
NBC News reporter and anchor Hallie Jackson is getting her own show on NBC News’ streaming channel starting next week, the network announced on Tuesday.

“Hallie Jackson NOW” will premiere Monday, Nov. 15 and stream weekdays at 5 p.m. on the network’s digital service, NBC News NOW.

Jackson joined NBC as a reporter in 2014 and has served as a senior Washington correspondent and MSNBC anchor. Her new hourlong show will be available daily on The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, YouTube, Fubo, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi and the NBC News app.

“I’m a reporter at my core and we’re especially excited to showcase the incredible work that my friends and colleagues across the network are doing, and to pull back the curtain to show our audience what it’s really like to bring these stories to life,” Jackson said in a statement shared with The Hill.

Jackson’s show will feature a longform segment dubbed “The Original” where she and her team will give a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to get stories ready for air.

Among the first topics the show will cover, the network said, will be a first-person reported story on mental health featuring a trip to a so-called "burnout camp" in North Carolina.

Jill Billante will serve as the show’s executive producer and report to Janelle Rodriguez, the senior vice president of editorial for NBC News and executive-in-charge of NBC News NOW.

The roll-out of Jackson’s new program comes as NBC News looks to keep pace with other major cable news networks, all of which have recently invested millions of dollars in streaming services.

CNN recently hired top-talent Kasie Hunt away from NBC in August and gave her a show on its streaming service CNN+, while Fox News launched Fox Weather last month as it looks to break into the weather news business. Fox has run its streaming service Fox Nation since 2018.

In July, NBC News announced it would add hundreds of jobs in the coming months as part of an effort to bolster its own streaming services.

“When we combine the power of our portfolio, across our many platforms, our reach and impact is unmatched,” Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCU News Group, said at the time. “Our core focus is to consistently innovate in how our brands deliver distinctive, high-quality journalism. This substantial investment in streaming and digital allows us to meet the needs of news consumers in a rapidly-changing digital media industry.”

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

