Get into the fall season and head down to Curtis Orchard. The orchard and pumpkin patch is open until the end of December, and there are so many activities to choose from that are perfect for the fall season. Sophie Wentworth, junior in LAS, went to Curtis for the first time last week. She said that her favorite activity was apple picking and recommends anyone who visits to check it out.

URBANA, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO