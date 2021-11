James “Jimmy” Ramey, a World War II veteran and Habersham County citizen since the age of 6, has lived a remarkable life. Ramey, who moved to Demorest at the age of 6, served in WWII as a tank driver. Ramey fought in the Battle of the Bulge, the Siege of Bastogne and the Battle of Hatten, which he remembers as the worst battle he fought. He was involved in the liberation of some of Germany’s concentration camps and prisoner of war camps around Europe. He remembers horrible moments during which he thought he might freeze to death, and the moment his tank was attacked and he was the only one to make it out alive.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO