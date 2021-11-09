CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chile lime potato tacos are delicious

By Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
What’s better than tacos on a Tuesday? Potato tacos of course. This recipe is quick, easy and under 250 calories per serving. Taco-bout delicious and nutritious!

This recipe is great for people who crave Mexican food but strive to consume fewer calories. The chili and lime flavors make this recipe so tasty and with all variations under 250 calories and 7 grams of fat per serving, this is a perfect recipe to include in a low-calorie diet.

Adding potatoes to your taco increases the potassium and vitamin c, without adding fat or cholesterol.

Ingredients …

1/2 lb. yellow or red potatoes, cut into bite-size cubes

Olive oil cooking spray

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 lb diced boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup red chili enchilada sauce

1/4 cup finely chopped poblano, Anaheim or bell pepper

1 teaspoon Mexican seasoning blend

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese

8 small corn tortillas*, warmed or crunchy taco shells

8 lime wedges

— Optional Toppings

Shredded cabbage or romaine lettuce

Diced tomato

Diced avocado

Thinly sliced radishes

Fresh cilantro leaves

Salsa

Directions …

Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH for 5 to 7 minutes.

Spray a large skillet liberally with cooking spray. Add potatoes and onion; cook over medium-high heat for 5 minutes, stirring and coating with cooking spray occasionally. Stir in chicken, pepper and seasoning and cook for 5 minutes more. Add red chili enchilada sauce and simmer for 5 minutes.

Place equal amounts of cheese on each tortilla and heat in a skillet until cheese is melted. Add potato mixture and any other desired toppings. Serve with lime wedge.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.

