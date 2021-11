CAMERON — The Cameron City Council will meet in regular session Monday evening. One item listed on the agenda is the proclamation of Rosella (Rose) Kuhar Rooney Days. Another topic includes an ordinance to approve a service agreement between the Cameron Fire Protection District and the city of Cameron to provide fire protection and emergency services outside of Cameron city limits. A few Quit Claim Deeds will be discussed and possibly authorized. An ordinance to approve the purchase of a new Ford Expedition SSV for the city fire department will also be talked over. The council will enter into closed session to discuss personnel and contractual matters before adjourning. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Cameron City Hall.

CAMERON, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO