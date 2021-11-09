Clarus Corp (CLAR) PT Lowered to $38.50 at DA Davidson

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO