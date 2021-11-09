CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Clarus Corp (CLAR) PT Lowered to $38.50 at DA Davidson

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser lowered the price target on...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts Aeye Inc. (LIDR) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on Aeye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Aeye Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Aeye Inc. click here. Shares of Aeye Inc. closed at $6.48 yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Apyx Medical Corp. (APYX) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

WM Technology, Inc (MAPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, or $0.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Black Hills Corp. (BKH) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5.3% to $0.595; 3.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.595 per share, or $2.38 annualized. This is a 5.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.565. The dividend will be payable...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Reports Q3 EPS of ($1.52)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. GUIDANCE:. F45...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Audioeye (AEYE): $15 Price Target From DA Davidson

The shares of AudioEye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) have received a price target of $15 from DA Davidson. These are the details. The shares of AudioEye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) have received a price target of $15 from DA Davidson. And DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely initiated coverage of AEye with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Farfetch (FTCH) PT Raised to $47 at Wedbush, Richemont Deal a 'Clear Positive'

Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic raised the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $47.00 (from $38.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) PT Lowered to $2 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) to $2.00 (from $2.50) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BioNTech (BNTX) PT Lowered to $289 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani lowered the price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Open Lending (LPRO) PT Lowered to $40 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Ryan Carr lowered the price target on Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) to $40.00 (from $50.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) PT Raised to $32 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the price target on The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) to $32.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Revance Therapeutic (RVNC) PT Lowered to $31 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Annabel Samimy lowered the price target on Revance Therapeutic (NASDAQ: RVNC) to $31.00 (from $33.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

On24 Inc. (ONTF) PT Lowered to $25 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Scott Berg lowered the price target on On24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) to $25.00 (from $40.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Haemonetics (HAE) PT Lowered to $80 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone lowered the price target on Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) to $80.00 (from $85.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Raised to $121 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $121.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

icad Inc. (ICAD) PT Lowered to $22 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois lowered the price target on icad Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) to $22.00 (from $24.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) PT Lowered to $33 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Max Masucci lowered the price target on DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) to $33.00 (from $50.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alkermes (ALKS) PT Lowered to $33 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari lowered the price target on Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) to $33.00 (from $36.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

