Texas teen charged with striking cyclists after six-week investigation

A Texas teen was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday after a six-week investigation into a collision involving six cyclists.

The 16-year-old, who was not identified, faces the felony charges following a September incident in which he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and ran into a group of cyclists training for a triathlon. At the time, the teen had a discussion with officers but was allowed to leave the scene without being charged, according to the Houston Chronicle.

In a statement on Monday, the Waller County District Attorney's Office detailed the results of its investigation.

"On September 25, 2021 a sixteen year old drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training through Waller County. Over the last six weeks this office has assigned its own investigators to seek out evidence, and to interview the victims and witnesses," the statement said, according to the Chronicle. "Today we have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured."

The teen reportedly surrendered to authorities Monday and is in custody.

His lawyer, Rick DeToto, responded to the charges in a text message to the Chronicle.

"My client and his family continue to pray for the quick recovery of the injured bikers," DeToto wrote. "Due to the confidentiality laws surrounding juvenile cases, we have no further comment at this time.”

A witness who was among the riders at the time of the collision recalled that the teen driver wondered aloud at the time of the incident if he would go to jail, the Chronicle noted.

Chase Ferrell told the newspaper that the 16-year-old had attempted to billow black smoke on the bike riders and that he scolded the teen for his reckless behavior.

"Yeah, you did something really freaking stupid," Ferrell said he told the teen at the time. "You should go to jail."